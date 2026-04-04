PSV face FC Utrecht on Saturday in what could be a title-deciding match. Manager Peter Bosz has now announced the line-up for the league leaders in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie.

Matej Kovar, who qualified for the World Cup with the Czech national team, will be in goal for PSV. Kiliann Sildillia starts at right-back, with Mauro Júnior replacing the suspended Anass Salah-Eddine at left-back. Jerdy Schouten and Yarek Gasiorowski form the heart of the PSV defence. Armando Obispo was originally set to start in place of the latter, but he picked up an injury during the warm-up.

Joey Veerman is fit enough to start in midfield. Paul Wanner and Ismael Saibari complete the Eindhoven midfield in the match that could secure the league title for PSV.

Dennis Man (right) and Ivan Perisic (left) are tasked with creating danger on the flanks. Bosz has opted for Guus Til over Ricardo Pepi, who recently saw a move to Fulham fall through, for the striker position.

PSV line-up: Kovar, Sildillia, Schouten, Yarek, Mauro Júnior; Veerman, Wanner, Saibari; Man, Til, Perisic.

FC Utrecht line-up: Barkas, El Karouani, Van der Hoorn, Didden, Horemans, Vesterlund; Zechiël, Engwanda; Cathline, Stepanov, Alarcón.