Bossa: Express FC coach confident of competing in tough 2020/21 UPL season

The tactician believes the new season will be tough but has faith his charges will be ready for the challenge

Express FC coach Wasswa Bossa is expecting a competitive 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League season.

Many teams are buffing up their squads in preparations for the new campaign which will begin in October. The tactician states he is already aware of what to expect from opposing teams.

"We all know clubs are re-organizing themselves and that they will be competitive next season," Bossa said as quoted by the club's official website.

More teams

"But actually if anything, we have already done our homework on all the teams. So I would say we are braced up for any team that will come our way."

The six-time league champions finished the abandoned league in the ninth position with 31 points, after managing nine wins, four draws and 12 losses.

Bossa was appointed at the club at the expense of the sacked George Ssimwogere. After steering the team from the relegation zone to a ninth-place finish, he was rewarded with a three-year contract.

The tactician, in an earlier interview, said he wants to come up with a competitive squad, able to challenge their rivals in the top-flight among them KCCA FC, Vipers and SC Villa.

"We want to bring the team to the level where it will be competing for trophies," the experienced tactician said.

"Express is a well-known traditional club. She is a big brand that does not need to be in relegation dogfights. I promise the fans that we are ready to do anything that will make this club great again.

"Before I left Express it was performing well and in good positions and I hope and believe that it's where we are going. We are working on so many things to ensure that we revamp Express. This is a big club with a rich history so it should aim for big things."

After the 2019/20 struggles, the Wankulukuku-based side went on to release 18 players who they felt were surplus to requirements.



Those released were Tonny Kyamera, Joshua Adea, Mohammed Yiga, Emmanuel Bafoe, Martin Kizza, Joseph Zziwa, Hamis Batega, Andrew Kiwanuka, David Kakeeto, Hamdan Nsubuga, Axel Konan, Lawrence Kigonya, Dennis Sserukwaya, Peter Mutebi, Isaac Doka, Shafiq Avemah, Baker Lukooya and Idris Kabonge.