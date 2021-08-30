Borussia Monchengladbach 'should have committed a foul against Awoniyi' - Hutter

The Nigeria international scored as his team collected their first win in the Bundesliga campaign

Borussia Monchengladbach coach Adi Hutter believes his team should have committed a professional foul to stop Taiwo Awoniyi from scoring in Union Berlin's 2-1 win on Sunday in the Bundesliga game at An der Alten Forsterei Stadium.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Genki Haraguchi crossed the ball in the danger zone and Niko Giesselmann pounced on it, giving Yann Sommer in the visitors' goal no chance.

After being denied in the 34th minute, Awoniyi doubled the advantage seven minutes later. In a well-executed counter-attack, Max Kruse picked the Nigeria international who smashed a rocket into the top corner to ensure his team had a massive advantage.

Jonas Hofmann halved the scoreline in the second minute of added time, but it was too little too late for his team to get anything from the game. The tactician has now commented on where his charges failed.

"It is an unfortunate and unlucky defeat for us because I don’t think we deserved it based on our form," Hutter told the club's website.

"Unfortunately, we conceded off two individual errors. On the first goal [scored by Giesselmann], we were dispossessed far too easily and on the second, [scored by Awoniyi] we should have committed a professional foul.

"Despite the setbacks, my team still gave it everything and played well against a side that was sitting deep. However, we were lacking that final touch and pass. We cannot be satisfied with one point from three games, but at least we played well in two of our three games so far."

Awoniyi, who is a former Liverpool youngster, – has been in fine goalscoring form this season – but was excluded by coach Gernot Rohr when he announced his 30-man squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Heading into the fixture, the Iron Ones had gone on a run of 14 games without losing, with their last outing a 0-0 draw against KuPS in a Uefa Europa Conference League encounter.

Heading to the international break, Union Berlin are eighth on the table with five points from three matches. They have managed to get a win and two draws.