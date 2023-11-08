St. Louis CITY SC standout Roman Burki has been named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year after a brilliant debut campaign with the expansion side.

WHAT HAPPENED? The CITY goalkeeper, who led them in their debut MLS season, was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Thursday after leading his side to a Western Conference title during the regular season.

He received the largest percentage of votes from all three respective voting categories of current active players, media members and coaches/Front-Office staff with 67.48% of the total votes. Second place behind Burki received 4.8% of the total votes; he won in a landslide.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Burki, despite being a goalkeeper, was on the ballot for 2023 MLS MVP. His courageous effort all season was one of the biggest reasons why CITY found themselves atop the Western Conference at the end of the regular season.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund star is deservedly MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, after becoming the first shotstopper to record 17 wins in his first MLS season. On top of that, the former Swiss international recorded 123 saves over the course of the regular season - the second most in the league - while also recording an average save percentage of 74.5% along the way.

WHAT NEXT FOR BURKI? After being eliminated from the MLS playoffs in Round One by Sporting Kansas City in stunning fashion, CITY have a long offseason ahead of them, meaning Burki will have time to both relax and prepare for the 2024 campaign.