Borussia Dortmund lost against Chelsea because of 'arrogant' referee, insists furious Emre Can

Emre Can has blamed the "arrogant" match referee for Borussia Dortmund's defeat against Chelsea in their Champions League round of 16 clash.

Can blamed referee for Dortmund loss

Questioned the decision to allow retake of penalty

Chelsea beat Dortmund 2-1 on aggregate

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg as they beat Dortmund 2-0 at Stamford Bridge courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz.

But Can was left fuming after the game as he questioned the referee's decision to award a penalty retake to Kai Havertz, from which he scored the second goal. The Dortmund midfielder also criticised the match official's general conduct in a scathing post-match interview.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Amazon Prime, Can said: "We didn't deserve to lose, but we lost because of the referee. Giving back the penalty to be retaken like that, how is it possible? I don't understand. The referee has been very bad today. The way he spoke to us was arrogant."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A spot-kick was awarded to Chelsea in the second half after Marius Wolf was found guilty of handling the ball inside the penalty box. While the referee initially did not award the penalty, VAR overturned the decision.

Initially, Havertz's penalty kick came off the post, but after Salih Ozcan was found guilty of entering the box prematurely and then clearing from the rebound, Chelsea were allowed to retake the penalty from which the German international slotted home.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? With back-to-back wins against Leeds United and Dortmund easing pressure on head coach Graham Potter, Chelsea will hope to keep up their momentum against Leicester City in the Premier League on March 11.