Borussia Dortmund joins hands with crypto trading platform Bybit

BVB take another step to increase digital footprint in South East Asia...

Borussia Dortmund (BVB) entered into a global multi-year partnership with the innovative tech company Bybit to further drive its international marketing and presence in Asia.

BVB has experienced rapid growth internationally and were able to expand its fan base around the globe by establishing fruitful partnerships.

Established in 2018, Bybit is an ambitious challenger in the market and one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms. The company’s corporate colours are also black and yellow and like BVB, Bybit values talent and commits to building a field where talents can seize the moment and take the opportunity. The firm will hope the partnership helps them further expand their European business.

More teams

Bybit’s co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou stated, "We are thrilled to be a Champion Partner of Borussia Dortmund. As a young and ambitious company, we identify with the authenticity and youthful energy for which BVB is well-known around the globe, as well as the diligence and relentlessness that Borussia Dortmund players radiate. It is no wonder the club has one of the most passionate fan communities in the world. The intensity and the passion of BVB go beyond the football field. Through this partnership, we want to demonstrate that we are here for the long run. With a rich history and many success stories, BVB is our ideal partner. From one black and yellow to another — we are proud to call ourselves firstly fans of Borussia Dortmund and secondly Champion Partner".

Carsten Cramer, managing director of Borussia Dortmund, rounded off the announcement, saying: “We are very pleased about this partnership with Bybit as our International Champion Partner. Especially in the current times, it’s great to collaborate with an innovative tech company as the world becomes increasingly digital. Together, we will penetrate even deeper into Asian markets and will further strengthen our brand internationally.”

BVB is looking forward to working with the rising player in the crypto-currency market in the upcoming years. This new partnership is an equally clear signal for football to embrace innovative technologies, and for innovative technologies to connect with the sport.