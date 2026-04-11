Borussia Dortmund: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channels and platforms are showing BVB’s matches live on TV or via livestream?

Although Borussia Dortmund’s DFB-Pokal run is over, they remain in contention in the Bundesliga and Champions League. To watch every match, you’ll need subscriptions to multiple broadcasters.

Here’s a quick guide to the channels broadcasting BVB matches.

Borussia Dortmund: all broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting BVB’s matches live on TV and via livestream?

Watch Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and the Champions League live on TV and via livestream.

This season, Bundesliga rights are shared between Sky and DAZN. Sky broadcasts the Friday-evening opener, all Saturday-afternoon fixtures and the Saturday-evening headline game, covering roughly 80% of league matches live and exclusively. BVB matches are also available as a live stream on WOW or via the Sky Go app.

DAZN will take over the broadcast rights for the majority of Bundesliga matches in the 2025/2026 season. The streaming service will feature the Saturday double-header in its schedule. In addition, all individual matches on Sunday will be shown live and exclusively on DAZN. This means that the broadcast schedule will depend on when Borussia Dortmund’s match is scheduled.

The Bundesliga will appear live on free-to-air TV on SAT.1 only on selected dates, such as the opening match of the first and second halves of the season and the last Friday game before the winter break.

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Champions League fixtures are divided between DAZN and Amazon Prime: DAZN will stream eight of the nine Tuesday games plus every Wednesday game, with highlights on both days, while Amazon Prime will carry the featured Tuesday match.

Should Borussia Dortmund reach the final, the match will also be shown free-to-air on ZDF.

Borussia Dortmund: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting BVB’s matches live on TV and via livestream? Live ticker on SPOX:

If you can’t watch the Black Yellow live on TV or stream, head to our homepage: we’ll be live-ticking every BVB match.

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Borussia Dortmund: all broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting BVB’s matches live on TV and via livestream? Club profile