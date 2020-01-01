Boost for Vipers SC as three players declared fit to face rivals KCCA FC

The Venoms have received a major injury boost as they prepare to face their closest rivals in the league on Tuesday

Vipers SC have received a huge boost as they prepare to face rivals Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) in a top of the table Uganda Premier League match on Tuesday.

The clash between the Venoms and KCCA will have a huge bearing in the race for the title as Vipers are sitting at the top of the summit, five points ahead of the champions.

It is the reason Vipers coach Fred Kajoba will be happy to welcome the trio of Halid Lwaliwa, Karim Watambala and Siraje Ssentamu all back to full training with the rest of the Venoms after shaking off their respective injuries.

More teams

The three core members of the squad played in Friday’s friendly against Eron Academy which Vipers won 9-0. Halid featured for an hour, Ssentamu put in a shift for 50 minutes and Watambala played a full stanza.

According to the club’s official website, the trio will be available for selection in the game against close challengers KCCA at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Meanwhile, Shaban Muhammad, who was unveiled in August 2019 on a two-year deal from Moroccan outfit Raja Casablanca, will miss the clash against KCCA.

Shaban faced the knife to finally rectify his long-suffering knee injury last November and the Cranes international is still yet to return to competitive football.

Article continues below

Vipers’ physiotherapist Mathius Kassagga has, however, offered a ray of hope that Shaban is responding positively to treatment and could be fit to play in a couple of weeks.

“He is now in the rehabilitation stage. His condition has continued to improve. He has responded well to the strength and conditioning programs and will hopefully play soon,” explained Kassagga to the club website.

The forward is the third player at the club to undergo surgery to repair a recurring knee problem after skipper Halid Lwaliwa and Geoffrey Wasswa.