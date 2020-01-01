Boost for Vipers SC as Okello returns ahead of Wakiso Giants clash

The Venoms have been boosted after their key player resumed training after missing two league matches owing to injury

Vipers SC have received a huge boost with Tito Okello returning to training ahead of their Uganda Premier League match against Wakiso Giants on March 6.

Okello has been out of action since sustaining an eye injury against KCCA FC on February 18 but was part of the squad for their latest training session at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday.

Vipers have confirmed the return of Okello on their official website by stating: “Tito Okello was in full team training on Friday ahead of the Venoms league clash with Wakiso Giants.”

More teams

Okello who missed the tie against URA FC and Maroons FC has scored three goals so far this season.

Fred Kajoba’s side will travel to Wakiso for the Premier League meeting with the Purple Sharks on Friday (March 6) with the aim of extending their lead at the summit.

Vipers are leading the 16-team league table after thrashing Maroons FC 5-0 in their last outing. Allan Kayiwa, Brian Nkuubi, Milton Karisa, Paul Mucureezi and Abraham Ndugwa each scored as the Venoms maintained their four-point lead at the summit.

Vipers coach Fred Kajoba has maintained they still have a good chance to win the title.

Article continues below

“We shall continue working on ourselves, our goal is to win the title,” Kajoba told the club’s official website.

“The boys have the attitude, they have the mindset and have to keep the mood they are in now. That’s so important. In the end, we cannot do more than win our remaining games and that’s what we will try to do.”

Champions KCCA FC are second on the log with 49 points while SC Villa are third on 43.