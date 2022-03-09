Boost for Nigeria and Watford as Troost-Ekong returns to training

Watford have been boosted by news William Troost-Ekong has returned to training.

A groin problem has ruled the Nigeria international out of action for the Premier League outfit who are battling against relegation.

Even at his return to full fitness, he will be unavailable for action when Roy Hodgson’s men take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night.

“William Troost-Ekong makes his return to full training today following a minor groin problem, but tomorrow’s Molineux encounter is likely to come too soon for the Nigeria captain,” a statement from Watford website read.

His only game for the Hornets in 2022 was against Tottenham Hotspur on New Year's Day before joining the Nigeria national team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Even at his return from Cameroon after the Super Eagles crashed out of the Round of 16, the former Udinese centre-back has only contributed as an unused substitute against Burnley, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

This news is a big boost for coach Augustine Eguavoen ahead of this month’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off against Ghana.

In a related development, Senegal international Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Nkoulou are still out on the sidelines due to contrasting fitness worries.

“Ismaila Sarr (hamstring) remains unavailable to manager Roy Hodgson, but defender Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) is set to go through some final checks with his surgeon today before returning to full training in the next few days,” the statement continued.

The form of the Hertfordshire based team has dipped having failed to win any of their last three league outings.

When questioned about Wolves, manager Hodgson labelled it another tough test and stated that his team will have to perform in the West Midlands if they are to take the spoils.

“Whenever you go into a game you believe in your squad and always dream of the players having good games and bringing out their best qualities, and if they do that they can cause problems,” he said.

“We know Wolves are a good team, they’re hard to beat and they’re not in their position in the table by chance, they’re there because they play well and take points from games.”