Boost for McKinstry’s Uganda as Onyango, Azira touch down for South Sudan qualifiers

The two are among the foreign-based players coach McKinstry gave call-ups to ahead of the upcoming double-header

Captain Denis Onyango and striker Michael Azira have arrived to boost Uganda's squad preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan.

The duo joins Al-Hilal Club's Salim Jamal, and Smouha SC’s Derrick Nsibambi who was the first foreign-based player to link up with the local ones who have been training at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo.

Chicago Fires’ Azira, Nsibambi and skipper Onyango were not part of the team that took part in a week-long training camp in Dubai during the previous Fifa break.

Head coach Johnathan McKinstry is still waiting for striker Emmanuel Okwi who is expected to arrive on Monday while Khalid Aucho and Allan Kyambadde will follow Okwi thereafter.

CD Cova da Piedade’s defender Alex Kakuba is expected to miss the November double-header against the Bright Stars.

As the Cecafa champions prepare to play the winless group rivals, McKinstry has warned they are set to come across a rejuvenated side.

“We know if we can pick up these maximum points that might be enough to seal qualification depending on the results between Malawi and Burkina Faso,” the former Rwanda head coach said in an earlier interview.

“But regardless of that, we have to go on and put up a top performance because South Sudan has improved a lot based on their last international games. It is no longer the South Sudan of the old days which used to concede over 7 goals.”

McKinstry trimmed the squad by retaining just six local players from the 20 he had summoned before facing South Suan on November 12 and 16.

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC)

Defenders: Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazambe), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK), Timothy Awany (Ashdod FC), Disan Galiwango (Vipers SC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Patrick Mbowa (URA FC)

Midfielders: Micheal Azira (Chicago Fire), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa), Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor), Emmanuel Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria), Allan Kymabadde (El Gouna FC), Allan Okello (Paradou FC) AbuKarim Watambala (Vipers SC)

Forwards: Fahad Bayo (Ashdod FC), Edrisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha FC), Mubiru Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers), Alexis Bbakka (Umea FC), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC)