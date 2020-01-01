Boost for KCCA FC as midfielder Ali cleared to face Police FC

The Ugandan champions will parade their gifted midfielder who has recovered from a knock suffered against Vipers SC

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have received a major boost with the return of midfielder Gift Abubakar Ali ahead of their Uganda Premier League match against Police FC on Wednesday.

The enterprising midfielder has returned to full training after he suffered a knock and was substituted during the team’s league match against title-chasing rivals Vipers SC which ended in a 0-0 draw.

The club has now confirmed the availability of the player as they prepare to face Police in a must-win encounter at Startimes Stadium, Lugogo.

“Gift [Ali] is back to full team training and has overcome a knock he picked up in the game against Vipers on Tuesday last week,” the club stated on their official website. “He is likely to start in the anchor role.”

Meanwhile, Mike Mutyaba will sit out of the fixture after he took compassionate leave while Muzamiru Mutyaba is expected to start in midfield together with Keziron Kizito and Gift Ali Abubakar.

Magambo Peter, Fillbert Obenchan and Kato Samuel could start in defense in the absence of John Revita and Musa Ramathan who is on suspension.

With seven games to the end of the league, KCCA cannot afford to drop points especially in a fixture against a Police side that has struggled to pick up points in the second round.

A win could get KCCA to a difference of two points between them and log leaders Vipers if the latter team fails to win against Maroons FC on Wednesday.

The defending Champions have scored the most goals this term, 41 and conceded 21 times in twenty-three games played so far this season and they also boast the best goal difference.