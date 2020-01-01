Boost for KCCA FC as Juma returns from long injury lay-off

The midfielder has resumed training with the first-team squad after recovering from a niggling knee injury suffered last August

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have received a boost with the return of Sadam Ibrahim Juma after a long lay-off from injury.

The midfielder is making a comeback to the side after staying out for six months due to a nagging knee injury.

However, the club has confirmed the return of the player on their official website as they prepare to face Kyetume FC in a Uganda Premier League match on Wednesday.

“Sadam Ibrahim Juma has resumed training with the first team,” the club wrote on their website. “The midfielder returns from a six-month lay-off due to a niggling knee injury.”

Sadam picked up a knock in the Pilsner Super 8 quarter-final game between Wakiso Giants FC and KCCA at Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium, Wakiso on August 6, 2019.

He later travelled with KCCA to Windhoek, Namibia for a Caf Champions League game where he did not feature.

Juma’s timely return gives coach Mike Mutebi creativity options in the midfield and will have to jostle for a spot in the team with Gift Ali, Kasozi Nicholas, Muzamiru Mutyaba, and teenagers Steven Sserwadda and Kafumbe Joseph.

KCCA will take on Kyetume FC on Tuesday. The defending Champions lie second on the log and are four points behind leaders Vipers SC.