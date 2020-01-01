Boost for Azam FC as winger Abubakar is fit to face Singida United

The “Ice-Cream Makers” are very happy with the return of their winger as they prepare to play a league match on Sunday

Azam FC have received a huge boost with the return of winger Salum Abubakar ‘Sure Boy’ as they prepare to take on Singida United in a Mainland Premier League match on Sunday.

The speedy player has sat out league matches for the past two weeks after he sustained a knock to his right knee but resurfaced on Friday after recovering and ready to claim his place in the squad.

Azam coach Aristica Cioaba is happy to have the player back, as the team aims to beat Young Africans (Yanga SC) to second spot after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Simba SC.

More teams

Azam had hoped to go all the way and win the domestic cup to earn a straight ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup but their hopes were dashed as Simba, who have already been crowned league champions, scored goals from John Bocco and Clatous Chama to win the quarter-final clash 2-0.

Cioaba has now told Goal the return of Abubakar will help their push to finish in the second position as they start their fight with a clash against Singida United at Azam Complex on Sunday.

“We have really missed Abubakar since he got injured and I am very happy to have him back in the squad,” Cioaba told Goal. “I always want to have my players fit and ready to play and his return will help us to fight for second spot.

“We still have a chance to beat Yanga to the spot, we still have six matches to play to end the season and anything can happen, Yanga can still drop points and we need to capitalise on that and take the advantage of sealing second position, we have been in the position before and want to reclaim it.”

Article continues below

On facing Singida, Cioaba said: “It will be a tough game, remember my players used too much energy against Simba and they must recover and be fit again to use another energy against Singida.

“I know Singida is not an easy team so we will make sure we play well and don’t underrate them, they can upset you if you underrate them and I have warned my players against complacency, it can cost us points and I don’t want that to happen.”

Azam are lying third on the log with 59 points while Yanga, who are second, have 60 points.