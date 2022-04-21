Man Utd captain Maguire receives 'serious threat' to family home as police investigate
Ryan Tolmich
Manchester United have confirmed that a threat was reported at Harry Maguire's home with police investigating the incident.
Police were sent to Maguire's home amid an anonymous threat, with authorities now searching for the culprit of a reported bomb threat.
The incident comes shortly after Maguire's Manchester United were defeated by rivals Liverpool 4-0 at Anfield.
What did Manchester United say about the threat?
“In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home," a Man Utd spokesman said. "He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter”.
