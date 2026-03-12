Goal.com
Bologna FC v SS Lazio - Coppa Italia
Bologna-Roma, watch out for cards: Miranda booked, will miss the return leg due to suspension

Yellow card for the Spanish full-back.

The first leg of the Europa League round of 16 features an all-Italian clash between Vincenzo Italiano's Bologna and Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma. It is an all-Italian match to decide who will continue their journey in Europe's second-tier competition and advance to the next round, the quarter-finals of the continental tournament.

The two Italian coaches have released their official line-ups and, apart from absences due to injury or suspension, there are no major surprises. Below are the coaches' choices.

BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Joao Mario, Casale, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler, Pobega; Bernardeschi, Ferguson, Rowe; Castro. Coach: Italiano

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar, Ghilardi, N'Dicka, Celik; Rensch, El Aynaoui, Cristante, Wesley; Pisilli, Zaragoza; Malen. Coach: Gasperini


Some players who start the match – and not only them – will need to be careful about yellow cards: Vitik, Miranda and Bernardeschi for Bologna and Celik, Hermoso and Ndicka for Roma are allon a warning.


In the 13th minute, German referee Jablonski booked Miranda (who fouled Zaragoza), who will now miss the return leg in Rome on Thursday 19 March due to suspension.

