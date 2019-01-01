Bolasie sent off as Sporting Lisbon fight back to end 2019 with a win
Comments()
Getty Images
Yannick Bolasie was given marching orders in the first-half as Sporting Lisbon fought back to defeat Portimonense 4-2 on Saturday.
The Everton loanee received yellow cards in the 13th and 45th minutes as Emanuel Ferro's side were reduced to 10 men before the interval.
🎙 44' | @YannickBolasie vê o segundo cartão amarelo e é expulso.#PSCSCP | 2-1 | #AllianzCup #DiaDeSporting— Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) December 21, 2019
It was Bolasie's first expulsion since November 2013 when he received a straight red card against Hull City in the Premier League.
The 30-year-old has featured in 17 outings across all competitions for Sporting Lisbon with two goals to his name this campaign.
Sporting's next fixture is a home game against Porto in the Portuguese top-flight on January 5.