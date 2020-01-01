Boga: Sassuolo in no hurry to lose former Chelsea attacker

The Ivorian joined the Italian side in 2018 after coming through at Stamford Bridge

Sassuolo have revealed they hope to keep star player Jeremie Boga despite interest in the 23-year-old’s services.

The Ivory Coast international signed for the Black and Greens in July 2018 after so many years at Chelsea and has thrived in the Serie A.

He’s scored nine goals in 46 league appearances in the Italian top flight, and has become one of Roberto De Zerbi’s key men in the side, alongside Domenico Berardi.

Consequently, clubs in Europe have been closely following Boga, leading to a response from Sassuolo’s managing director Giovanni Carnevali, stating how highly the former Chelsea youngster is valued.

“Like the other players, there are many clubs that follow him (Boga), but our desire is to build a Sassuolo that can continue growing and improving,” Carnevali told Anch'lo Sport [via Football 365]

“With this in mind, we will try to retain all of these players. We have already received offers, but we will not rush into making any decisions, and will make them together.

“Like Berardi, for me, Boga can become the standard of Sassuolo.”

Sassuolo play bottom SPAL in gameweek 23 of the Serie A, seeking to build on last week’s 4-2 win over Roma.

Boga, who’s featured in 21 league games this term, scored against the Rome outfit minutes after conceding a penalty, and will hope to retain his place in the side on Sunday.