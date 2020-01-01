Boga continues impressive goalscoring form in Sassuolo win against Lecce

The Ivory Coast international was again on the scoresheet to help his side secure a home victory at Stadio Mapei

Jeremie Boga continued his brilliant form in front of goal in Sassuolo’s 4-2 win against Lecce in Saturday’s Serie A game.

On the back of his five-star performance against Fiorentina, where he scored his first career hat-trick to help the Black and Greens bounce back to winning ways after a three-game winless run, the winger shone against Fabio Liverani’s men.

The 23-year-old forward found the back of the net in the encounter to take his tally to 10 goals in this campaign after he was handed a starting role.

More teams

Sassuolo hit the ground running when Francesco Caputo opened the scoring with only seven minutes into the game.

The visitors levelled through Fabio Lucioni and moment after the hour mark Domenico Berardi restored the lead to the Black and Greens, converting from the penalty spot.

Marco Mancosu then brought his side back into contention, dispatching his effort from the spot before Boga handed his side the lead while Mert Muldur sealed the victory.

The Ivory Coast international featured for 84 minutes before making way for Francesco Magnanelli while his teammate and compatriot Hamed Traore was replaced in the 46th minute.

Senegalese striker Khouma Babacar, who led Lecce attack featured for the duration of the game but could not help his side avoid defeat.

Boga has been in fine form since leaving Premier League club Chelsea in 2018 to join the Italian side, having scored 13 league goals in 52 appearances.

In this campaign, he has found the back of the net 10 times and provided four assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

The winger has been linked to a number of European clubs including Inter Milan and Juventus following his fine displays.

He will hope to continue his five showings when Sassuolo take on Bologna in their next league game on Wednesday.