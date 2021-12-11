Boateng and Belfodil help Hertha Berlin to win in Bundesliga

Kevin Prince Boateng was in action as Ishak Belfodil’s assist helped Hertha Berlin secure a 2-0 home victory over Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Saturday.





Former Ghana star Boateng saw 22 minutes of game time in the matchday 15 encounter at Olympiastadion, goals from Stevan Jovetic and Davie Selke ensured the three points for the hosts.





The Old Lady sit 14th on the league table while the opposition hold the second-from-bottom position.





After a barren first-half, Alegria striker Belfodil set up Jovetic for the opening goal in the 52nd minute.





On 70 minutes, Boateng joined the action, replacing Marco Richter; it was the Ghanaian’s fifth straight substitute appearance for the club, having transferred to the club during the summer.





In the 5th minute of injury time, Hertha wrapped up the win, courtesy of Selke’s effort.





Boateng has made 10 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha so far this season.





Elsewhere in the German elite division on Saturday, Algeria left-back Ramy Bensebaini netted Borussia Monchengladbach’s consolation in their 4-1 away loss to RB Leipzig.





The fullback scored late in the 88th minute to halve the deficit after Josko Gvardiol and Andre Silva gave the hosts a 2-0 first-half lead, but Congolese descent Christopher Nkunku and Ghanaian descent Benjamin Henrichs registered two injury-time goals to wrap up the game.





Netherlands youth international and Ghana target Brian Brobbey assisted Nkunku’s goal, having come on for Silva in the 84th minute.





It was the 19-year-old’s second assist for the club since his summer move from Dutch fold Ajax.





At Volkswagen Arena, Egypt international Omar Marmoush set up a goal and later also hit the woodwork as Stuttgart picked up a 2-0 away triumph over Wolfsburg.





Konstantinos Mavropanos, on loan from Arsenal, put the visitors in the lead in the 25th minute, finishing off Marmoush’s assist.





Shortly after the hour mark, Phillip Forster added his name to the score sheet to make it 2-0.





Marmoush could have joined the scorers but for his 79th-minute effort coming off the post. The 22-year-old has so far netted twice and registered three assists in 10 Bundesliga outings for Stuttgart this term.