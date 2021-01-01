Chelsea v Manchester City

‘Blue is the colour’ - Twitter explodes as Ziyech sends Chelsea into FA Cup final

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Hakim Ziyech Timo Werner Chelsea vs Man City FA Cup 2020-21
Getty Images
Social media is buzzing after Thomas Tuchel’s Blues beat Pep Guardiola’s Citizens to reach the competition's final

Chelsea’s defeat of Manchester City on Saturday evening has thrown social media into a frenzy.

Hakim Ziyech’s effort in the 55th-minute helped the Blues silence the Citizens at Wembley Stadium.

German international Timo Werner beat the offside trap after being released by Mason Mount on the left, sent the ball to the Moroccan who tapped it into an empty net.

Despite pouring attacks from Pep Guardiola’s side, the Stamford Bridge giants stayed composed to scale through.

Football fans waxed lyrical over the triumph of Thomas Tuchel’s men.
 

