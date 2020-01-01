Blow for Wakiso Giants as defender Wasswa set to miss Bright Stars clash

The Purple Sharks will miss the services of their key defender when they play their fifth league match of the campaign

Wakiso Giants will have to navigate their Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match against Bright Stars without defender Hassan Wasswa on Friday.

According to the club’s head coach Douglas Bamweyana, Wasswa will miss the league match owing to suspension.

“The defender has now accumulated three yellow cards [after another booking on Tuesday against Onduparaka FC] which has automatically suspended him for one game as per rules,” Bamweyana told the club’s official website.

“We have Dazo out after accumulating three yellow cards but we believe in the available lads in his position to do the job.”

Wasswa will join a list of absentees for the league match as Fahad Kawooya and Karim Ndugwa have been ruled out because of sickness.

On the team’s start to the season where they have only managed to secure four points, Bamweyana said: “It might look bad that we only have draws but the big picture is that everyone is going to drop points at some time.

“Probably we have had our bad patch at the beginning and we just need to get on the right side of winning.

“If we start posting good results, these four games could be easily forgotten and we will be back in the right places but we need to shape up first and tomorrow is the occasion on which we want to do that.”

Wakiso will be facing Bright Stars for the third time in history with the first two matches ending in draws.

During their last match against Onduparaka, it was Wasswa who scored for the Purple Sharks at the Green Light Stadium, Arua. The defender cancelled out Kabon Living’s goal in a game Wakiso goalkeeper Derrick Emukule saved a penalty.

In an interview after the game, Bamweyana explained his charges are growing in confidence and soon they will start winning matches.

“You saw how they fought to get a draw, that shows you the boys are gaining more confidence as they play in every match,” Bamweyana told reporters after the match.

“It is just a matter of time before you start seeing as winning matches and our next match against Bright Stars might be the turning point.”