Blow for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen set for surgery after injury against Inter Milan

Napoli have confirmed the extent of the injury suffered by striker Victor Osimhen during their Serie A defeat against Inter Milan on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international suffered an injury following a clash of heads with Inter’s Milan Skriniar and he was replaced by Andrea Petagna four minutes before the hour mark at San Siro Stadium.

His exit turned out to be the worst night for the Parthenopeans as they lost their first league outing of the 2021-22 campaign.

It was Napoli who took the lead through Piotr Zielinski in the 17th minute but Inter drew level in the 25th minute when Hakan Calhanoglu converted from the penalty spot and they extended their lead through Ivan Perisic in the 44th minute.

Lautaro Martínez made it 3-1 for Inter in the 61st minute and despite Napoli reducing the deficit in the 78th minute courtesy of Dries Mertens, the Nerazzurri held on for the vital win.

Napoli have confirmed in a statement that the Super Eagle has been diagnosed with multiple displaced facial fractures and will undergo surgery in Milan.

📌 Gli esami strumentali effettuati a Victor Osimhen al termine della gara Inter-Napoli hanno evidenziato fratture multiple scomposte dell’orbita e dello zigomo sinistro. pic.twitter.com/NkQTIRRMQz — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) November 21, 2021

“The instrumental tests carried out on Victor Osimhen at the end of the Inter-Napoli match revealed multiple displaced fractures of the orbit and of the left cheekbone,” Napoli said in a statement on their official website.

“The player will undergo surgery in the next few days and will remain under observation at the Niguarda Hospital in Milan tonight [Sunday].”

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to DAZN on the Osimhen injury as quoted by Football Italia: “He has been taken to hospital for tests and there are fears he might’ve fractured his cheekbone.

“He is generous and lets himself get caught up in what’s happening around, but he has to make choices. If he chases everyone, we have to adjust to chase him and it becomes a constant sprint to keep the team tight.

“He has this swollen eye and couldn’t see very well, so he needs tests. The swelling went up around his eye and I hope it is just a bruise. I hope.”

Osimhen has managed five goals for Napoli in the top-flight so far this season from 11 appearances.

His injury could be a huge blow for Nigeria as they will take part in the Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Cameroon from January.