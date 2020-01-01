Blow for Liverpool as Thiago to miss Manchester City clash

The Spain international remains unavailable for selection having missed his side's last five matches due to a knee injury

Liverpool will be without midfielder Thiago Alcantara for Sunday's crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Spain international, who was left out of his national team's squad for the November internationals, remains unavailable for selection ahead of the meeting with Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium.

Thiago has been absent ever since Richarlison's crunching tackle in the Merseyside derby that led to a straight red card for the Brazilian.

The knee injury has meant that he's missed all three of the Reds' Champions League matches thus far, as well as the Premier League victories over Sheffield United and West Ham.

Indeed, the signs looked ominous with the former Bayern Munich star having not trained at Melwood on Thursday and Klopp has now revealed that the game with City comes too soon for the 29-year-old.

The German told reporters: "There was no surgery needed, but it was still an injury. The longer he is out, the longer he has to train before we consider him as a starting line-up player. Thiago will not be available for Sunday."

Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick for the Reds in their 5-0 Champions League demolition of Atalanta on Tuesday night and, despite the Portuguese having taken a knock during that game, Klopp insists he will be fit for the City fixture.

On the former Wolves winger's fitness, and the availability of Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas, the Reds boss added: "They are all in training, so that's really good.

"Nobody mentioned Diogo to me. Yesterday was second day recovery, he was involved. So that looked fine."

Liverpool have been rocked by injuries in defensive areas at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, with Virgil van Dijk facing a long spell on the sidelines after being clattered by Jordan Pickford in the 2-2 draw with Everton.

That has meant that Joe Gomez has emerged as the Reds' most senior centre-back in recent weeks, with Klopp having been impressed with the England international's form.

He said: "He had so many different defensive partners, and he was always the kid in the line-up. But in life, everyone has to grow. He's used the last few weeks - he was thrown in cold water - and did really well."