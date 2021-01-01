Blow for BUL FC as Fufa hands coach Kyesimira two-match ban

The tactician found himself on the wrong side of the law following his gestures against officials in February

The Federation of Uganda Football Association has handed a two-match ban to BUL head coach Arthur Kyesimira.

Kyesimira, according to the federation's judgement, made offensive gestures during their game against Malaba Youth Development Association in February which his side won 4-1.

"Disciplinary proceedings were opened against [Arthur] Kyesimira the head coach BUL FC who made the harmful, offensive, insulting, rude comments and gestures towards match officials hence expulsion from the technical bench on the Premier League match BUL FC vs MYDA FC played on the 26th February 2021 at Kyabazinga Stadium-Bugembe," Fufa's statement, obtained by Goal read.

"The statements and gestures made appear to be in contravention of the Fufa competitions rules Article 30(5)(a) in as far as threatening match officials which bring the game of football into disrepute.

"The decision by the Fufa competitions disciplinary panel suspends Kyesimira for two competitive matches and all football-related activities effective immediately as of 9th March 2021."

Kyesimira's suspension comes after the local FA banned referee Juma Osire for one month for a red card given to Police FC's Derrick Ochan during a Premier League match against Vipers SC on February 19.

Ochan was sent off after Osire judged the goalkeeper had handled the ball outside his area, a decision that was later overturned by the Premier League secretariat.

From an event in the same game, Fufa slapped Police FC chairman Asan Kasingye with a Ush2.5 million fine for his comments against the referees after the match.

After the Cops lost 3-2 on February 19, Kasingye claimed the Venoms have had influence over the matchday officials and went ahead to ask Fufa to punish him.

The chair was irked when Ochan was sent off by referees George Olemu who was deputised by Osire.

Article continues below

The suspension of the BUL head coach is set to be a blow to a side that is fighting hard to gain stability in the Premier League. Currently, they are 11tth with 13 points from 11 games.

The Jinja club, which had vowed to challenge the traditional bigwigs in the competition when the season began, has won just four games, drew in one and lost seven.

Kyesimira is expected to miss the game against Bright Stars on Wednesday and the home tie against Kitara FC on March 13.