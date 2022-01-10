South African star Percy Tau is among five Al Ahly players who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Egyptian giants confirmed in a statement on their official website that five players had returned positive results after tests conducted on Saturday and that they have already started self-isolating with their condition being monitored by the team’s medical staff.

“Ahmed Abu Abla, the team’s doctor, stated that Yasser Ibrahim, Percy Tau, Luís Miquissone, Ahmed Nabil “Koka”, and Ahmed Abdelkader tested positive for Covid-19,” read part of the statement on the club’s website.

“Abu Abla said the players are self-isolated and their condition will be monitored by the team's medical staff. Our players underwent a Covid-19 test on Saturday as part of the medical protocol that is set to combat the spread of coronavirus.”

The condition of the five players comes just a day after coach Pitso Mosimane returned from his vacation to train the team.

“Al Ahly players resumed their training on Saturday at El Tetsh Stadium after having a 24-hour rest on Friday,” read another statement.

“Pitso Mosimane is back to lead the training after returning from his vacation on Friday.

“Our players performed several fitness exercises under Kabelo Rangoaga, the team’s fitness coach, before carrying out football drills. Furthermore, Ali Lotfy, Mostafa Shobier, and Hamza Alaa, our shot-stoppers, performed several goalkeeping drills under the command of Michel Laancone.”

Since joining Al Ahly from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on August 27, 2021, the 27-year-old Tau has been a revelation for the North African side managing to score five goals in the Egyptian league from seven appearances.

His last goals in the league came in the 4-1 victory against Smouha at Al Ahly We Al-Salam Stadium where he scored a brace.

Article continues below

Al Ahly’s next assignment will be on February 13 as they take on El Gouna in the Egyptian League Cup encounter and Tau is expected to miss the game.

The Red Devils are currently topping the 18-team Egyptian table with 19 points from seven matches, the same number of points as second-placed Zamalek, who have, however, played one match more.