Blow for AFC Leopards as Mainge quits, set to sign for Gor Mahia

AFC Leopards defender Yusuf Mainge has confirmed his exit from the FKF Premier League side with reports linking the player with a move to rivals Gor Mahia.

The 21-year-old right-back has revealed his exit from the Den in a message on his social media pages by stating: “It’s time to say goodbye to AFC Leopards. I don’t know where to begin but I leave this club as a proper player having joined as a young boy from secondary school.

What did Mainge say?

“AFC Leopards gave me the first real chance of proper football where I had a taste of continental football and worked with some of the best coaches and players. We might have not achieved everything we wanted but enjoyed every bit of my stay there.

“I want to thank those we shared with the pitch with, the club management, and everyone, who was associated with the club. I'll forever cherish the times we shared together.”

Goal now understands Ingwe's rivals Gor Mahia have already approached the player for his services and negotiations are currently going on.

A top K’Ogalo official, who did not want to be named, could not confirm nor deny the rumours but told Goal: “We are still in the market for quality players and if Mainge is one of them, then we are interested, I don’t have any further information about him.

“We wait and see but for now, we are still in the market for new arrivals.”

Its time to say goodbye to AFC Leopards.



I dont know where to begin but I leave this club as a proper player having joined as a young boy from secondary school. pic.twitter.com/yvlsciD2sm — Yusuf Mainge (@MaingeYusuf) October 1, 2021

This is the second time Mainge is leaving AFC Leopards, the first being in the 2019-20 season when he signed for FK Pohronie in Slovakia.

Prior to his league debut, Mainge appeared in a Slovnaft Cup fixture against the fifth-tier side SK Selce. He came on as a second-half replacement for Michal Klec during the 9-0 victory.

Article continues below

He made his professional Fortuna Liga debut for Pohronie against Zilina on September 21, 2019.

Internationally, Mainge played in four 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mauritius U23 and Sudan U23 and he was also the captain of the U23 side.

In October 2019, Mainge made his debut for Kenya during a friendly against Mozambique which Kenya lost 1-0.