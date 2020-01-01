Blackburn Rovers couldn’t afford Adarabioyo in ‘million years’ – Mowbray

The Blue and Whites boss is delighted with the opportunity afforded the club to have the Anglo-Nigerian temporarily with his side

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has admitted the Championship club is not able to sign Tosin Adarabioyo permanently from Manchester City, although they would have loved to have him beyond the 2019-20 season.

The Anglo-Nigeria has been with the Citizens from the age of five and was promoted to the first team in 2016, making his debut in an FA Cup game against Chelsea.

The defender has, however, struggled for game time since his promotion and he is yet to play in the Premier League for the side.

His quest to play regularly saw him join West Bromwich Albion last season and he went on to make 30 Championship appearances for the side, helping them to the quarter-final stage of the playoffs.

The Super Eagles target teamed up with Rovers last summer and has been a key figure for the side, making 33 appearances across all competitions in the current campaign.

Adarabioyo is nearing the end of his contract with the Citizens and with the uncertainly over his future, Rovers boss Mowbray is unsure of having him for next season on another loan, and revealed his side does not have enough money to sign him permanently.

“Ultimately, we couldn’t afford him, that’s the first part of the question. This is why this loan system is really good because not in a million years could we afford Tosin Adarabioyo,” Mowbray was quoted as saying by Lancashire Telegraph.

“We’ll wait and see, but I’m not thinking sat here that Tosin will be starting next season with us unless Man City do us a huge favour, of course, I’m not sure that will be the case.

“Adarabioyo, in my opinion, he’s been very good for us. He’s still a young boy learning his trade in such a crucial position. He has wonderful attributes.

“I hope he’s enjoyed it. We’d love to have him back, I think it’s a bit more complicated than that.

“First and foremost, for his career, his advisors would expect him to be moving on to try and nail down his career in the Premier League.

“Whether that’s with Manchester City, and that’s not for me to say, he would like to be in the Premier League and be in a squad somewhere, or he could go to La Liga or the Bundesliga to get his career going.

“From our perspective, we’d love to do something with him. At this moment I don’t know Manchester City’s plans.”

Rovers are currently 10th on the Championship table with 59 points from 42 games, five points below a playoff spot and Adarabioyo will hope to help them secure promotion to the Premier League before his departure.

The defender will be expected to feature when Rovers take on West Bromwich Albion in their next Championship game on Saturday.