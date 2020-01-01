Blackburn Rovers’ Adarabioyo and Swansea City’s Andre Ayew make Championship Team of the Week

The Anglo-Nigerian and the Ghana international's performances for their respective clubs have not gone unnoticed

Blackburn Rovers defender Tosin Adarabioyo and Swansea City forward Andre Ayew have been named in the Championship Team of the Week.

Adarabioyo delivered a scintillating performance for the Blue and Whites to help them secure a 3-1 win against Bristol City on Saturday.

The Anglo-Nigerian inspired Tony Mowbray’s side to victory in the encounter, scoring a brilliant effort after Corry Evans’ strike had cancelled out Jamie Paterson’s opener.

The win propelled the Ewood Park outfit to seventh on the league table, one point below the play-off spot.

Ayew, meanwhile, made a key contribution for Swansea in their 3-0 comfortable win against Middlesbrough at Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The Ghana international set up Rhian Brewster for his side’s opener before wrapping up the commanding display with his well-taken strike from the penalty spot.

Following the eye-catching performances from the African stars, they have been named among the best players in the English second tier.

Adarabioyo, who is eligible to play for the Super Eagles, has featured in 29 games for Blackburn, scoring three goals since his summer loan move from Premier League side Manchester City.

Ayew, meanwhile, has scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 37 games across all competitions for Swansea in this campaign.

The African stars will hope to continue their impressive performances for their clubs in their next league games.

Blackburn will take on Leon Balogun’s Wigan Athletic while Swansea will face Luton Town at Liberty Stadium on June 27.