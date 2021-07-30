Bissouma backed as Partey's ideal Arsenal midfield partner

The Mali international would be the ideal partner for their Ghanaian midfield star according to one of the club's former players

Former Arsenal FC striker Kevin Campbell has urged the club to consider signing Yves Bissouma since he would be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey.

The Gunners are aiming at performing better than they did in the last campaign, and the midfield is one of the departments they want to strengthen.

They have already signed the 21-year-old Albert Sambi Lokonga.

However, it is unlikely that manager Mikel Arteta will use the Belgian on a regular basis. It is, for this reason, the ex-Gunner believes the Malian, who is currently contracted to Brighton and Hove Albion, will be the signing that will complement the Ghanaian the best

"Bissouma, for me, he is the ideal partner in there for Thomas Partey," Campbell told the Highbury squad.

"He is combative, he is a lot better on the ball than people give him credit for, the kid can play, he is young, he knows the Premier League, he is tough. he tracks back, he puts the tackles in, he is box-to-box, if you need him he can hold. That’s my guy."

On May 29, Brighton chairman Tony Bloom conceded they were willing to listen to offers for the club's most prized assets after seeing the likes of Bissouma and Ben White become the subjects of intense speculation:

"It’s not a flip side at all. The more big clubs there are interested in our players, the more we’re doing right, so I’m delighted with that," he told the Athletic

"We know some of our best players are not going to be with us forever.

"If the right offer comes along — and it has to be the right offer — and they want to go, then they will leave.

"I foresee the vast majority to be here at the beginning of next season."

The Mali international has spent three productive seasons in English football, earning a reputation as one of the Premier League's best holding midfielders.