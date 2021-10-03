Birthday boy Iheanacho scores against Crystal Palace

On his silver jubilee celebration, the Nigeria international found the net as the Foxes lead the Eagles at half-time

Kelechi Iheanacho found the net on his 25th birthday as Leicester City lead Crystal Palace 2-0 at half-time of Sunday’s Premier League game.

Against the Eagles, the Nigeria international was handed his first English elite division start of the 2021-22 campaign, partnering Jamie Vardy in a 4-4-2 formation.

To justify his inclusion in Brendan Rodgers’ line-up, the former Manchester City prodigy put the Foxes ahead in the 31st minute at Selhurst Park.

Iheanacho pounced on a heavy touch by Denmark international defender Joachim Andersen, headed for goal before slotting it into the bottom left corner of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

While the hosts were still trying to recover from the setback, Leicester doubled their advantage six minutes later through Vardy after he was teed up by Harvey Barnes.

More shortly…