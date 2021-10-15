Billiat: Kaizer Chiefs are soldiers and will continue digging to get it right

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat has assured their fans they will continue to fight until they start grinding out positive results in the Premier Soccer League.

Amakhosi have not enjoyed a good start to the 2021-22 campaign as they are placed 12th on the 16-team table with six points from six matches.

The Soweto-based outfit have lost four matches so far in this campaign and managed only one win.

Ahead of their league match at FNB Stadium on Saturday against Chippa United, who are a place below them on the table, the Zimbabwean midfielder has called on the club’s fans to continue supporting them, insisting they will continue to dig deep until they get it right.

'We are going to hang on and keep digging'

On how they have started the season, Billiat told reporters: “Definitely it is not the way we wanted to start but we feel like we are working on things that need to stay with us and the only unfortunate part is that we have not been getting the maximum results that we work for.

“I personally feel good we are able to keep the ball longer, we are able to find each other on the pitch we are able to move as a team and we just need to step up as strikers to give the team a little bit more, to score goals and make sure we always put our team on a comfortable situation during the game.

“You know it is not easy to play with a 1-0 lead or 1-0 down, or at 0-0 result, but if you score more then you give the team confidence so we can try to protect what we have but it is a working process, we are feeling good, we are soldiers, we are going to hang on, keep on digging and we will get it right.”

On coming up against Chippa, Billiat said: “We have to shift the focus now, it is not going to be easy, the weekend is going to be another big fight.

“We just going to make sure we stick to our game plan and we believe in our game plan and I think it is that time now we start to get those little things that make the difference like scoring more goals and defending our goal as a team, going forward as a team and just be on top of our game.”

'It is not going to be easy facing Hunt'

On coming up against former Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, who left the club towards the end of last season, Billiat explained: “It is not going to be easy especially playing coach Gavin [Hunt] since he used to be here and he knows every individual player at Chiefs and as well as his experience so it is not going to be easy.

“It's a great opportunity for us to play him [Hunt] now and put ourselves in a better situation and start collecting maximum points.

“We need to work hard for it, it is not going to be easy, it is going to be very tough, it will need us to want it more and make sure we do what the coach wants us to do."