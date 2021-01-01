Big League, Women's Premier League kick-offs get Fufa nod

The lower competitions are set to join the top-tier which started in November but took a break from December to February

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations has authorised the beginning of the remaining leagues.

The Ugandan Premier League started in December 2020 while the lower competitions were put on hold for a while. The delay was occasioned by the need to have adequate preparations that would adhere to the coronavirus safety protocols.

"The Fufa Executive has authorised the kickoff of the Fufa Second Division League [the StarTimes Big League), Fufa Women Super League, Fufa Women Elite League, the Stanbic Uganda Cup and The Fufa Drum," the federation announced.

"In compliance with the government of Uganda directives and guidelines on Covid-19 pandemic, the Caf & Fifa Covid-19 protocols, as well as the Fufa Covid-19 regulations Fufa will issue comprehensive guidelines to be adhered to by the respective competitions entities to safeguard the health of all the stakeholders involved."

The federation stated further guidelines concerning the resumption of the remaining competitions will be announced when the coronavirus issue improves.

"The Fufa competitions directorate and the Fufa drum committee will soon release the schedule of events and formats to be followed during the respective Competitions," the statement added.

"Fufa wishes to call upon all stakeholders to understand the sporting spirit behind the delayed kick-off of these competitions and appreciate any format changes that may be suggested in this regard."

The Premier League is about to conclude its matchday nine actions with more games set to be played on Wednesday.

Reigning champions Vipers SC are at the top with 21 games while Express FC are second with 19 points. Police FC are third with 16 while Sports Club Villa, URA FC, and Onduparaka FC are fourth, fifth and sixth respectively, all on 15 points.

Struggling debutants Kitara FC and Malaba Youth Sports Association FC are at the bottom as their search for maiden wins in the top-flight continues.

The league had to take a break from late December until February 12 so as to give the national team ample time to participate in the African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

Uganda did not do well in the competition specifically meant for players doing their trade in their domestic national competitions as they were eliminated in the group stage after defeats to Togo and Morocco and a draw against Rwanda.

Article continues below

Other national sides in continental duties namely the U20 and the U17 were also allowed to resume preparations before.

The U20 have already progressed into the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations where they are set to meet Burkina Faso in Mauritania.

The U17 Afcon will start in March in Morocco.