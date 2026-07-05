'Big high five, we've got 5 World Cups': Brazil fans troll Argentina

Forget the pleasantries, these Brazil supporters had a cheeky message for their fiercest rivals, and it came with a built-in history lesson they barely had to finish.

A group of Brazilian fans stopped by GOAL's FanZone at the 2026 World Cup and were asked if they had anything to say to Argentina. Being Brazilian, they couldn't resist landing a subtle, and extremely well-worn, dig along the way.

'Big High Five'

Asked directly by a GOAL reporter for a message to send to their oldest rivals, the fans didn't need long to find their punchline.

"Big high five to Argentina, 'cause we got five World Cups, you know?" one fan said, already laughing before the follow-up question had even landed.

It's the kind of needle that's been part of this rivalry for decades — stat-based, deadpan, and hard to argue with. Brazil remain the most decorated nation in World Cup history, with five stars on the crest running from their first title in 1958 to their fifth in 2002. Argentina have three, most recently in Qatar in 2022, when Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the trophy.

'Ask Them'

Pressed on exactly how many titles their rivals could boast in reply, the fans didn't even pretend to know — or care.

"And they have?" the reporter asked.

"I don't know, ask them," came the reply, followed by more laughter.

It's a light-hearted exchange, but the history behind the joke is real. Brazil and Argentina's rivalry is among the fiercest in world football, and both nations have arrived at the 2026 World Cup with genuine designs on adding to their collections.