Bhaichung Bhutia recommends Manoranjan Bhattacharya and Tarun Dey's names as East Bengal selectors

The Indian football legend has requested East Bengal team management to appoint Manoranjan Bhattacharya and Tarun Dey as selectors...

Former India international captain Bhaichung Bhutia has recommended the names of East Bengal legends Manoranjan Bhattacharya and Tarun Dey to the new East Bengal team management as the selectors to help build a team for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Bhutia took to social media to put forward his suggestion to the East Bengal management where he wrote, "As much as I would love to but I don't think I would have time to really be involved and help SC East Bengal to build the team. I request the club to kindly consider and appoint Manoranjan Bhattacharjee and Tarun Dey as the selectors to build the team."

How is East Bengal's team-building process going on?

After the long-standing deadlock between East Bengal and their investor Shree Cement got resolved temporarily on August 25, thanks to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's mediation, the Red and Golds' participation in the eighth season of the ISL was confirmed.

As soon as the issue got resolved, East Bengal's general secretary Kalyan Majumdar wrote a letter to Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation CEO, Col. Shivaji Samaddar, expressing his desire to co-operate and help in the team-building process to build a 'formidable' squad.

The letter from the East Bengal secretary read, "Since time is very short, the Executive Committee also resolved to extend all sorts of co-operation to SC East Bengal Foundation, including the formation of a formidable team for participation in CFL and ISL to ensure the success of the team. You are most welcome to contact the club."

In turn, the CEO welcomed the suggestions and requested the officials to share a list of players.



Col. Samaddar's response read, "As regards formation of the team for participation in ISL 2021-22 is concerned, the process of selection of the team is done by our technical team which is headed by the Head Coach and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors. You are therefore requested to forward a list of players with their credentials for us to take it forward with the technical team. Your suggestions are welcome."

Earlier, there were rumours that Bhutia might be involved in the team-building process at East Bengal. But Bhutia has denied the same. Now Bhutia has recommended the management to appoint the two legendary East Bengal players as selectors in order to build a strong squad ahead of the upcoming ISL season.