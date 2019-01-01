The best Premier League fantasy football forwards for 2019-20

Goal takes a look at the best options in attack for the fantasy football season, plus a few cheap picks

Premier League fantasy football games have returned for the 2019-20 season and managers have mostly settled on their best squads.

Figuring out how best to use the budget can be a painstaking process as players attempt to spread quality across their teams, but it's usually a good idea to invest in strong forwards.

Goal-scorers usually finish the season with the highest points tallies in fantasy football, which is something that is reflected in their prices.

Goal takes a look at the best forwards to select in your team, including some bargain picks.

Best fantasy football forwards

The best fantasy football forwards are, naturally, those who score goals in abundance, but also those who regularly chip in with assists.

Bonus points are also given to the players who have the most positive influence on a match, so a striker who is key to how his team attack is likely to score well.

The top forwards in fantasy football - based on start price - can be seen below.

Rank Player Team Price 1 Sergio Aguero Manchester City £12m 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal £11m 3 Harry Kane Tottenham £11m 4 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal £9.5m 5 Roberto Firmino Liverpool £9.5m

Sergio Aguero | Man City | £12m

Argentina international Sergio Aguero may be getting older, but he has shown no signs of slowing down for Manchester City and is the most expensive forward in fantasy football.

There's a good reason for that: in the past five seasons he has never scored less than 160 points, breaching the 200 mark twice, and remains integral to Pep Guardiola's way of playing.

Even if Aguero isn't among the scorers himself, he is very likely to be involved in the build-up.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Arsenal | £11m

Arsenal endured a difficult season in 2018-19, but their attacking play was one of their saving graces, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang topping the league's scoring charts.

The Gabon international bagged 22 strikes last term, but he also provided his fair share of assists, laying on his team-mates on seven occasions.

'Auba' has been the go-to man for the Gunners once again and his worth to the team is demonstrated by the fact that he was given thw .

Harry Kane | Tottenham | £10.8m

The 2018-19 Premier League season was an uninspiring one from Harry Kane's perspective as he failed to surpass the 20-goal mark having done so in the previous four campaigns.

However, his clear ability in front of goal means that he remains highly valued in fantasy football.

While Kane ended a bizarre August hoodoo last term, his season was plagued by injuries and he will have to remain fit for the duration in order to justify his fee.

Tammy Abraham | Chelsea | £8m

At the beginning of the season it was unclear which player would end up leading the Chelsea attack, but Tammy Abraham has stepped up to the plate.

The England international is already into double figures and will be determined to challenge for the Golden Boot award come the end of the season.

Roberto Firmino | Liverpool | £9.4m

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane may get all the headlines, but Roberto Firmino is worth as much consideration as an option in fantasy football.

Priced under £10 million, the Brazil international represents great value for money, particularly given his history - he's scored over 150 points in each of the last four seasons.

The only concern is whether or not he will figure prominently at the start of the season, having played for his country in the Copa America.

Gabriel Jesus | Man City | £9.5m

Gabriel Jesus is still playing second fiddle to Aguero at Man City, but the fantasy football wizards have priced him relatively highly in 2019-20, suggesting he might become more of a central player.

His ability is not in doubt, but the question for those weighing up whether or not to pick him is: will he play much?

Last season, Jesus scored lower than Watford's Andre Gray and just marginally more than Southampton's Shane Long, so proceed with caution.

Jamie Vardy | Leicester City | £9.6m

Leicester City talisman Jamie Vardy scored higher than Kane, Lacazette and Firmino in 2018-19 and is a consistent force in fantasy football, yet he is valued lower than all three.

Unless Brendan Rodgers changes his mind completely, the Foxes striker will be a solid option to complement a main attacker in the game.

Marcus Rashford | Man Utd | £8.6m

Marcus Rashford has been forced to shoulder a lot of the burden in attack for Manchester United this season following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

The England international thrives in games where he can feed off strike partner Anthony Martial, but has been handed sole responsibility on a number of occasions.

Best fantasy football bargain forwards

While we'd recommend not scrimping in the forward department, there are a few bargains worth considering in this season's fantasy football game.

We've got some cheaper options to mull over as you pick your team.

Raul Jimenez | Wolves | £7.3m

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez finished the 2018-19 season as one of the top three strikers in fantasy football, ending the campaign just 20 points behind Aguero.

Despite that, his price was fairly low for 2019-20 and, while he did endure a slow start, his points tally has slowly improved.

Teemu Pukki | Norwich City | £6.7m

Norwich City were in the grips of the 'Pukki Party' at the beginning of the season as Finnish striker Teemu Pukki hit the ground running in his first Premier League campaign.

The former Schalke and Celtic attacker hit a difficult patch after his early-season heroics, but remains a solid bargain signing.

Danny Ings | Southampton | £6m

Ever since signing for Southampton, Danny Ings has rekindled the sort of form which saw him earmarked for a bright future as a youngster.

He has put a frustrating few seasons at Liverpool behind him and is capable of scoring and assisting goals.