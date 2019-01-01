'Best goal of my career!' - Suarez savours stunning back-heel strike in Barca rout

The Uruguayan got his name on the scoresheet in unbelievable fashion as the Catalans impressed in attack

Luis Suarez labelled his stunning back-heel effort for La Liga champions Barcelona as the best goal of his career.

Suarez scored a memorable goal as Barca defeated Real Mallorca 5-2 at Camp Nou on Saturday to regain top spot in La Liga.

While Lionel Messi bagged a record-breaking hat-trick, Suarez capped a wonderful team move by back-heeling past Mallorca goalkeeper Manolo Reina prior to half-time.

"It's the best goal of my career," Suarez, who has now scored against all 28 teams he has faced in La Liga, said of the 43rd-minute goal.

"I knew that it was a tight angle and the last option I had was to hit it with my heel. I was looking to bounce it because I had very little chance against the goalkeeper.

"[Head coach Ernesto] Valverde tells me that sometimes I miss the easiest ones and score the most difficult ones."



Barca produced an impressive performance at home to Mallorca as they moved ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference after their rivals won earlier in the day.

"This shows the confidence we're gaining as the matches go by," Suarez said. "We've been looking for our team-mates more and it was a great match today."

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the seventh minute as the former Atletico Madrid star netted his first La Liga goal since October 18.



"He has had to take up a new position in attack, he must find his space," Suarez of Griezmann. "I congratulate him on settling in because it's not easy."

Speaking post-match, Valverde admitted he was surprised to see Suarez to score such a stunning goal.

"The situation took me by surprise. I thought it was a pass to a team-mate," he said.

"It surprised me, but it was an extraordinary goal. I told him that there had been a few easier chances and this one, which was improbable, went in."

Barcelona's victory sees them return to the La Liga summit, level on points with Real Madrid but with a superior goal difference.

Valverde's side travel to Milan midweek to tackle Inter in the Champions League with their spot in the knockout stages already secured.

Following that, the Catalans travel to high-flying Real Sociedad before hosting Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico.