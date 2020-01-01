Besong: South Sudan were better than Uganda in both Afcon qualifiers

After Monday's loss, Cranes will have to wait longer before sealing their place in the Afcon finals in Cameroon

South Sudan head coach Ashu Cyprian Besong has stated his team was better and deserved a win against Uganda in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier.

The win, courtesy of a goal scored by Gor Mahia’s new star Tito Okello, ensured the Bright Stars picked up a maiden group win while Uganda suffered an unlikely first loss in the qualifiers.

Khalid Aucho was dismissed for the visitors in the first half after a professional foul on Okello while Musa Saad was also dismissed after the break after a second bookable offence.

The tactician has further stated his team could have scored more goals only that his charges were not clinical.

"It feels wonderful to get a win against Uganda, our maiden win in the qualifiers," Besong told Goal.

"I congratulate the boys for their good work on the pitch, they played their hearts out and the three points were deserved. As a team, we are satisfied with the result we got. We had many chances, we could have scored three or more goals.

"Looking at the two legs, I can confidently say we were the better side and to be honest, we did not deserve to lose even the first leg."

The German-born coach made a bold claim that his team have chances of making it to the Afcon finals after registering their first points in the group.

"Right now it is all about taking it one game at a time, aiming at getting as many points as possible," the 51-year-old Besong continued.

"Of course we have a chance of making it to Cameroon. If we perform the way we did consistently, I believe we will qualify, the win is motivation for my young team.

"Defeating a team made up of many players plying trade in elite leagues is a plus. My team had seven local-based players and you can see how they played with their hearts out.

"It is a developing team and the young players are still learning; soon we will be dining with the big boys on the continent."

After the matchday four fixtures, Burkina Faso lead Group B with eight points, followed by Uganda on seven. Malawi are on four and South Sudan on three.