Besong: Ambitious Okello will benefit FKF-PL side Gor Mahia greatly

The forward scored the lone goal as South Sudan beat Uganda Cranes in a Group B Afcon qualifier

South Sudan head coach Ashu Cyprian Besong believes striker Tito Okello is a quality signing for Gor Mahia and will have a positive impact on the team.

The Kenya champions snapped up the forward in their bid to strengthen the attacking department ahead of the forthcoming 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign. The Germany-born tactician believes the 23-year-old striker will be a solution to the club's attacking problems.

"Okello is a young striker who is coming up very well at the club and national team level," Besong told Goal.

"He is a talented player who is ready to learn and to help any team he is playing for. Gor Mahia have a player who is determined and ambitious and I believe he will help them a great deal.

"Remember he is still young, developing, and has a lot of potential and his new team will benefit from his services."

The tactician has also pointed out the youngster plays a crucial role in the Bright Stars bid to play in their maiden Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

"Okello is leading the team from the front and you saw his impact against Uganda where he scored the only goal," Besong continued.

"His current form is good and I hope he maintains it during our campaign to Cameroon."

Gor Mahia FC confirmed the signing of striker Tito Okello from Uganda on August 26.

The lanky forward signed for the Kenyan champions from Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC after agreeing to pen a two-year contract.

The attacker's contract with the Venoms expired, and the player jumped on the chance to play for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions.

Despite playing a vital role in helping Vipers win the UPL last season, there have been internal struggles in the team which has led to a mass exodus including the exit of Okello.

Okello, who has also played for KCCA FC and BUL FC in Uganda, has now joined the list of Ugandan players to have played for Gor Mahia among them Jimmy Bageya, Godfrey Walusimbi, Dan Sserunkuma, Khalid Aucho, Shafiq Batambuze, Erisa Ssekisambu, Hashim Ssempala, and Juma Balinya.