Bernardo Silva rejected interest from PSG, Barcelona and Saudi Arabia in favour of Man City stay

Bernardo Silva's father has revealed that the winger turned down interest from three clubs to continue at Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese ended speculation about his future after committing himself to City by signing a three-year contract which will keep him at the Etihad until 2026. Throughout the summer, Silva was linked with a move away from the Premier League and his father, Paulo, revealed that there was concrete interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and a Saudi Arabian club. However, Silva's choice to remain at City is rooted in his aspiration to continue winning silverware after bagging a historic treble in the 2022-23 season.

WHAT THEY SAID: “There was in fact a proposal and an intention to buy from Saudi Arabia that started in June," Paulo told Portuguese outlet A Bola.

"There was also a very strong approximation, with a proposal and will on the part of PSG. And there was continuity of interest from Barcelona, which year after year has wanted Bernardo in the squad. Of course, there was also a desire to keep Bernardo at City. Things were structured and the decision was made with our feet on the ground," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There have also been reports that link Silva to his boyhood club Benfica before he hangs up his boots. He will be 32 by the time his contract ends with City, and his father admitted a "strong possibility" of such a move taking shape in the future.

“Obviously Bernardo is a Benfica fan and wants to return to Benfica. Is it three years from now? It doesn’t seem to me that the decision to extend with City for another year is related to going to Benfica when he turns 32. It could be a possibility, which is a strong possibility in fact, but I wouldn’t put it as a preparation for that," he said.

"Year by year and step by step we’re seeing what the opportunities are, we cannot make a decision in three years based on a hypothesis that may or may not happen," he added.

WHAT NEXT? While Silva's future beyond 2026 remains open, his immediate concern will be City's next match against Sheffield United on Sunday in the Premier League.