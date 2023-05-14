Bernardo Silva explains why Manchester City team-mate Erling Haaland does not yet deserve to challenge Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or

Bernardo Silva explained how Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland could challenge Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or this season.

Haaland still not ready to challenge Messi

Bernardo feels Messi will win Ballon d'Or

Can challenge Messi by winning Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has taken English football by storm as he has already broken the Premier League record for scoring the most goals in a campaign in his debut season. Overall he has netted 51 times in 47 games for his club and is undoubtedly one of the best performers not only in England but across the world.

Yet, his teammate Silva feels Haaland is still not ready to challenge Messi for the Ballon d'Or this year as he feels that only if the Norwegian wins the Champions League along with the Premier League will he be considered as a challenger to the Argentine.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to France Football, Silva said, "If Haaland wins Premier Leaue and Champions League, you can put him in the Ballon d'Or discussion, and you can also talk about VinÍ Jr. if Madrid win the Champions League. In general, it is between Messi and the winner of the Champions League, and so far, I will give it to Messi."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has scored 20 goals in 38 matches for Paris Saint Germain this season and has provided 19 assists. He guided Argentine to their third World Cup title in Qatar last year where he scored seven times and won the Golden Ball for the second time in his career. With the World Cup already under his belt and the Ligue 1 title to follow soon, Messi is currently the favourite to win the prestigious award.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ERLING HAALAND? Haaland will be next seen in action on Sunday as Manchester City take on Everton in the Premier League.