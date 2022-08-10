Bernardo to Barcelona transfer 'possible' as Manchester City star would be 'key' for Xavi, says Aguero

The ex-City star weighed in on his former team-mate's future

Sergio Aguero believes it is possible for Bernardo Silva to make the move to Barcelona and, if he does, the Portuguese star will be key to Xavi's style of play. Silva has been linked with Barca in recent weeks with the club going all out to retool this summer.

However, having established himself as a regular at Manchester City and with Barca already struggling to raise finances for the signings they have, any move to the Camp Nou would be a complicated one.

While Aguero is doubtful, he does believe it is possible for his former teammate to switch clubs, much like he did before a heart issue forced him to end his Barca career prematurely.

What did Aguero say about Bernardo?

"Bernardo is a great player," he told Stake. "He carries the ball, he sacrifices, has quality to assist and score goals and he can play in different positions. It would surprise me if City let him go. He is a player who contributes a lot every season, but everything is possible.

"If he finally arrives at Barca, then he will be someone who can be key to the possession game that Xavi likes."

Bernardo weighs in about his future

Aguero was not the only one to speak on Silva's future, as the man himself has said that he still has a good relationship with those in charge at Manchester City.

"I've always said that I'm happy here, but I have no idea what's going to happen," Silva told ESPN. "We'll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them and they know what I want.

"If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens."

He continued: "It's a big club, and they don't want players who are not happy at the club. They always say to all of us that if you're not happy, you can go.

"Of course, they are in business and they want the right amount of money for letting us go, but personally it's a relationship with the club that is very respectful. They have always been honest with me and I have always been honest with them.

"As I said, I will always respect my relationship with Man City, with the fans, with the staff, with my teammates, so whatever happens happens and for sure, it will happen in a very respectful way."

The Portuguese international has been with Man City since 2017, having joined from Monaco. He has scored 48 goals in 253 appearances while winning four Premier League titles.