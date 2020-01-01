Benrahma grabs hat-trick in Brentford’s demolition of Hull City

The Algeria international was in a blistering form at KCOM Stadium to help the Bees return to winning ways

Said Benrahma grabbed a hat-trick as Brentford thumped Hull City 5-1 in Saturday’s Championship game.

The 24-year-old forward, who has been a consistent member of Thomas Frank’s team this season, delivered yet another impressive performance at KCOM Stadium.

With only 12 minutes into the encounter, the Algeria international opened the scoring after receiving a sublime pass from Mathias Jensen.

Reece Burke handed the Bees a two-goal lead in the 20th minute after turning the ball into his own net before another own goal from David Raya ensured Hull City reduced the deficit before the break.

Ollie Watkins increased the lead moments before the hour mark, Benrahma then sealed the victory with his efforts in the 62nd and 85th minute.

The forward featured for the duration of the game while South Africa’s Kamohelo Mokotjo was not listed for the encounter.

The victory ensured the Bees returned to winning ways after a three-game winless run and moved them to the fourth spot in the table with 50 points from 30 games.

Benrahma has now scored eight league goals this season and will hope to continue the imperious performance when Brentford square off against Middlesbrough on February 8.