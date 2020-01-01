Benrahma: Fulham boss Parker hails Brentford striker’s quality

The Algeria international delivered an outstanding display to help the Bees progress into the last eight of the Cup competition

Fulham manager Scott Parker has praised Brentford forward Said Benrahma for his striking performance in Thursday’s League Cup game.

The 25-year-old opened his season account in the encounter, scoring twice to help the Bees secure a 3-0 victory over the Cottagers.

The Algeria international doubled Brentford’s lead with a fine effort from close range after Marcus Forss had opened the scoring in the first half.

The centre-forward then completed his brace with another scintillating strike outside the penalty area to ensure his side advance into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Parker was impressed with the performance of his side in the early second-half following the introduction of Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina, who made their debuts in the encounter.

The 39-year-old tactician is, however, disappointment his side lost the game but has showered encomium on Benrahma for his display.

“I did feel at the start of the second half we played very well,” Parker told the club website.

“We had a couple of good chances, I felt like we were really in the ascendency and a goal needed to come, and then the first time they [Brentford] get a set-play the ball goes in the box and it’s 2-0.

“From there we were trying to chase the game a little bit. Obviously, the boy [Benrahma] shows a bit of quality with the goal as well.

“It was the fine margins of a football match tonight and we were on the wrong side of them.”

Benrahma has continued to turn heads since his arrival in England in 2018 when he joined Brentford from French club Nice.

The centre-forward was one of the standout performers in the Championship last season, scoring 17 goals in 46 league appearances.

The 25-year-old’s impressive performances have seen him linked to a number of Premier League clubs.

He will hope to continue his eye-catching displays in front of goal when Brentford take on Preston North End in their next Championship game on Sunday.

Benrahma has three caps for the Algeria national team since he made his debut against Senegal in a friendly in 2015.

He will be expected to play a part for the African champions in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.