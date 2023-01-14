Matthew Rusike has claimed the Manchester United striker coach is turning Marcus Rashford into a ‘machine’.

Rashford scored winner in Manchester derby

Striker has eight goals in last seven games

Rusike claims Benni’s responsible

WHAT HAPPENED? Ex-Kaizer Chiefs attacker Matthew Rusike has heaped praise on Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford struck the winner in Saturday’s Manchester Derby.

Rashford netted Manchester United’s second in a 2-1 victory over ManchesterCity, having earlier played his part in Bruno Fernandes’s equaliser, to extend his remarkable goalscoring form.

The England forward has now scored eight goals in his last seven games, prompting Rusike to heap praise on his striking coach McCarthy.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Big Coach turning Marcus Rashford into a machine,” Rusike wrote on his @MattyRusike Twitter handle, alongside a picture of himself with Bafana Bafana’s all-time leading scorer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After years of people questioning Rashford’s ability as a major and consistent goal threat for United, the Three Lions frontman is silencing doubters in style with a remarkable goalscoring run in front of goal.

He’s scored at least once in every match he’s played since returning to action from the World Cup, while also registering two assists since Boxing Day.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? As City lick their wounds following a costly defeat, United arguably find themselves in the title race following an outstanding run of nine victories in all competitions, stretching back to early November.

With McCarthy now getting the best out of Rashford behind the scenes, Erik ten Hag’s side have moved only six points behind Arsenal having played a game fewer, prompting title talk at Old Trafford.