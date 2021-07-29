Benitez 'still making decisions' on Kean & Everton exits ahead of summer transfer deadline

The Toffees boss is using pre-season to get a good look at those he has at his disposal, including an Italian forward being linked with PSG

Rafa Benitez is "still making decisions" on a number of players at Everton, with Moise Kean slipping into that category as the Italian striker sees a return to Paris Saint-Germain mooted.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Ligue 1 giants, having struggled to make his mark in English football at Goodison Park.

PSG are open to doing another deal, but there has been plenty of change on Merseyside this summer and new Toffees boss Benitez is still casting an eye over all of those at his disposal.

Quizzed on Kean's future after seeing a highly-rated forward net the only goal of the game in a 1-0 pre-season win over UNAM Pumas, Benitez told Everton's official club media: "I think it’s important for a striker to score, so that’s good news for him, good news for us, and at this early stage of pre-season we have to keep working and see what happens.

"The problem with the transfer window is that it ends at the end of August.

"You are playing in games and still making decisions on players so that is important for them to understand they have to carry on. For him to score goals is the best way to make his point."

Kean is not the only one to have been linked with a move before the next deadline passes.

James Rodriguez is another that could be offloaded by Benitez if a suitable offer is tabled, with the Colombian playmaker supposedly attracting interest from Italy and Spain.

He is only tied to a contract through to 2022 and has been told that his fitness levels are not yet where they need to be.

Benitez is, however, giving a player proven at the very highest level every opportunity to prove his worth.

He added on a enigmatic South American: "It’s pre-season so we have to give minutes to everyone, but the opportunities for James to play and show his quality to everyone is important."

