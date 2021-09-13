Bengaluru FC's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Marco Pezzaiuoli's Bengaluru will kick off the 2021-22 Indian Super League season against NorthEast United at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, on November 20.
The Blues had a disappointing campaign last season where they finished seventh in the league table with just 22 points from 20 matches. This time they will hope to turn around their fortunes under a new manager.
When do Bengaluru FC clash against Chennaiyin FC in 2021-22?
Sunil Chhetri and co. will take on the Marina Machans on December 30, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
When do Bengaluru FC play ATK Mohun Bagan in 2021-22?
The two sides will renew their rivalry on December 16 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
Bengaluru FC's Indian Super League fixtures 2021-22
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Opponent
|Nov 20
|7:30 PM
|NorthEast United FC
|Nov 24
|7:30 PM
|Odisha FC
|Nov 28
|7:30 PM
|Kerala Blasters FC
|Dec 4
|9:30 PM
|Mumbai City FC
|Dec 8
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad FC
|Dec 11
|9:30 PM
|FC Goa
|Dec 16
|7:30 PM
|ATK Mohun Bagan FC
|Dec 20
|7:30 PM
|Jamshedpur FC
|Dec 30
|7:30 PM
|Chennaiyin FC
|Jan 4
|7:30 PM
|SC East Bengal