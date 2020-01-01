Bengaluru FC goalkeeper coach Javi Pinillos - We cannot be overconfident

The goalkeeper coach did not seem to be too worried about Bengaluru’s goal scoring woes…

Bengaluru FC will hope to climb to the top of the league table with full points when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Thursday in Bengaluru.

The hosts look favourites on paper against a struggling Jamshedpur side who have not won a single game in their last five outings.

Bengaluru goalkeeper coach Javier Pinillos, though, refused to take Jamshedpur lightly and mentioned that they cannot afford to be overconfident.

“Jamshedpur FC have shown this season that they play very good football and that they are a very good side. We have to take care of them and we have to prepare well. We cannot be overconfident. We know how hard it was to play in Jamshedpur. It is a very important match for us and it will be very tough.”

Goalscoring has been a major problem for Bengaluru FC this season. They have just scored 13 goals in 11 matches and Sunil Chhetri (7) has scored more 50 per cent of the tally.

Cuadrat’s assistant, though, did not seem worried and mentioned that the other attackers are working hard and they will soon start scoring.

“Sunil Chhetri is our top scorer but we are creating chances but other players should also score. All the attacking players are working hard to score. I am sure they will help us during the next matches. We play in a good way and we create a lot of chances.”

Pinillos gave an update on new recruit Deshorn Brown’s arrival. The Jamaican has already applied for his VISA and is expected to arrive soon.

“He has applied for the VISA and we are trying to get him as soon as possible. He is a very important player for us.”