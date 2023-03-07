Benfica vs Club Brugge: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Benfica against Club Brugge in the Champions League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Benfica take on Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday.

The Portuguese giants picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over the Belgians in the first leg courtesy of Joao Mario and David Neres strikes. Since then, they have won three matches back-to-back in the Primeira Liga and currently have an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, have registered just one win in the last three league matches and are currently fourth in the Belgian Pro League with 46 points from 28 games.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the second leg of the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India, Malaysia and Singapore, as well as how to stream live online.

Benfica vs Club Brugge date & kick-off time

Game: Benfica vs Club Brugge Date: March 7, 2023 Kick-off: 3.00pm ET, 8.00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (March 8) Venue: Estadio da Luz

How to watch Benfica vs Club Brugge on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed on fuboTV and Paramount+ and ViX or VIX+.

The match is being broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and can be streamed on the BT Sport app and BTSport.com in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the Champions League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX, VIX+ UK BT Sport 2 BT app, BTSport.com India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD (English), Sony Ten 3 SD, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD (Tamil) & Sony Ten 4 HD (Telugu) Sony LIV Malaysia & Singapore N/A beIN Sports Connect Malaysia / beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Benfica team news & squad

Benfica's Mihailo Ristic and Julian Draxler will miss the tie due to muscle and ankle injuries respectively but the good news is that Chiquinho, Alexander Bah and Goncalo Guedes should return after brief injury layoffs.

Benfica possible XI: Vlachodimos; Bah, Otamendi, A. Silva, Grimaldo; Aursnes, Florentino; Mario, R. Silva, Neres; Ramos

Position Players Goalkeepers Soares, Gomes, Vlachodimos Defenders Gilberto, Grimaldo, Verissimo, Bah, Otamendi, A. Silva, Morato Midfielders Neres, Aursnes, Guedes, Mario, Schjelderup, Chiquinho, R. Silva, Florentino, Neves, Moreira Forwards Tengstedt, Musa, Ramos

Club Brugge team news & squad

Club Brugge will be without the services of Jack Hendry and Andreas Skov Olsen due to injury.

Club Brugge possible XI: Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Sylla, Meijer; Odoi, Onyedika; Buchanan, Vanaken, Lang; Jutgla