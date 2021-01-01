Bellingham becomes youngest English player to start Champions League knockout match

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder broke a record previously held by Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden

Jude Bellingham became the youngest English player to ever start a Champions League knockout stage match when he lined up for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla on Wednesday.

At 17 years and 233 days, Bellingham set the record when he started his side's last-16 match at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

Bellingham has slotted in well with the Bundesliga outfit in his first season after making the move from Championship outfit Birmingham.

Whose record did Bellingham break?

The previous holder of the record was Manchester City star Phil Foden, who started in the last-16 against Basel at age 17 years, 283 days in March 2018.

17 - Aged 17 years and 233 days, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is the youngest ever English player to start a game in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Represent. pic.twitter.com/NlB8ULdvTK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 17, 2021

How has Bellingham fared at Dortmund?

Bellingham joined Dortmund for a reported £25 million (€29m/$35m) fee last summer, making him the most expensive 17-year-old in football history.

The teenager was given his first Dortmund start in the DFB-Pokal against third-tier MSV Duisburg on September 14, and he managed to record his first goal for the club during the 5-0 victory.

That has been Bellingham's only goal with Dortmund thus far, but he has become a regular for the Bundesliga outfit in 2020-21 despite his young age.

Bellingham has made 26 total appearances for the club this season, 17 of which have been starts. He has played in all but four of the club's Bundesliga matches this season, missing two due to injury.

The teenager's form also saw him earn his first senior England cap in November, when he came off the bench in a friendly against Republic of Ireland.

